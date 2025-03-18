Open Extended Reactions

We're through the bulk of NFL free agency, even though Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and a few other stragglers have yet to sign with new franchises. Team needs were shook up quite a bit over the past week. Some roster additions helped fix weaknesses, while players leaving to sign elsewhere created new ones. That means front offices might be slowly changing their approaches to the 2025 NFL draft, which kicks off in just over a month, on April 24.

To get a sense of how the draft board stacks up now that the free agency frenzy is winding down, I'm projecting all 32 picks in Round 1. I had two quarterbacks in each of my first two mock drafts this year, but I have a third one joining the mix. Which teams land those signal-callers? Which other prospects are rising up the board? And how can teams address issues they missed on during free agency? (I'm still not projecting any trades; maybe I will in my next mock draft, in early April.)

Here's my current thinking on how Round 1 could look based on what I'm hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league. And check out our "SportsCenter Special" for more on the picks.

See more from :

Kiper's Big Board | Latest mock drafts

Jump to a team's first-round pick:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH