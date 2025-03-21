Stephen A. Smith doesn't hold back as he rips into Cameron Heyward regarding his comments on Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Steelers. (2:45)

PITTSBURGH -- It's "bring a four-time NFL MVP to work day" in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a free agent for the first time in his career, is visiting the Steelers' practice facility to meet with coaches Friday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. No deal is imminent, sources told Schefter. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was the first to report Rodgers' visit.

Rodgers emerged as an option for the Steelers nearly two weeks ago during the league's negotiating period before the official start of free agency. While Rodgers has offers from the Steelers and Giants, the Vikings were also believed to be in the mix.

Minnesota, though, is preparing to move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as its starting quarterback, significantly diminishing its chances of bringing Rodgers in.

Rodgers was released by the Jets on March 12.