Open Extended Reactions

The UFL has replaced a second head coach as it makes final preparations to open its regular season.

The league announced Monday that Memphis Showboats coach Ken Whisenhunt has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons. The news came one day after D.C. Defenders coach Reggie Barlow took the head coach job at Tennessee State.

Showboats offensive line coach Jim Turner will serve as head coach in Whisenhunt's absence.

"If and when Ken Whisenhunt is ready to return to the UFL family, we will welcome him with open arms," UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement. "... We take pride in the UFL being a family first league and we respect Ken's decision to take a leave of absence for personal reasons at this time."

Whisenhunt, a former NFL head coach and player, joined the eight-team UFL last fall. The Showboats will host the Michigan Panthers in the teams' opening game Sunday (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).