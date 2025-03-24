Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is suing his former fiancée in Williamson County, Texas, alleging she stole and destroyed more than $150,000 in cash and property belonging to Worthy and assaulted him.

Worthy was arrested early this month in Texas on a charge of assault of a family or house member by impeding the breathing or circulation. Soon after, the Williamson County District Attorney said no charges would be filed against Worthy.

Worthy is seeking an amount between $250,000 and $1 million for damages, including punitive and exemplary damages.

In the lawsuit, Worthy said his former fiancée, Tia Jones, "schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables from Plaintiff by concocting false stories of domestic violence and leaking the same to the press to professionally and personally assassinate Plaintiff's character and reputation.''

Worthy said that in February he asked Jones multiple times over a 12-day period to leave a residence he had purchased after he had discovered she had been "unfaithful." Worthy said that he offered to find Jones an apartment nearby but that the offer was refused.

"Rather than leave and separate amicably, Defendant Jones became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts against Plaintiff and destroyed his game room, including his gaming desk and console [a PlayStation 5], and the key to his Rolls Royce,'' the lawsuit said. "Defendant Jones began physically assaulting Plaintiff by scratching his face and ripping parts of his hair out, causing him pain and injury.''

Worthy included photos of what he said were the game room damage and where hair had been torn out of his head.

Worthy alleged in the lawsuit that property missing from his game room included $30,000 in cash that was in a closet and a handgun that was on a couch.

Earlier this month, Jones was granted a protective order against Worthy by a Texas judge.