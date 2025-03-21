Alex Ovechkin nets his 888th career goal, putting him seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. (0:42)

The 2024-25 NHL regular season is another week closer to its end on April 17, and teams continue to solidify their playoff (or draft lottery) positioning.

The fantasy hockey playoffs also began this week in standard leagues. But don't fret if you're trailing; there's still plenty of time to turn things around in this two-week period.

In addition to the updated power rankings this week, Sean Allen (Eastern Conference) and Victoria Matiash (Western Conference) have identified the best playoff pickups, still reasonably available in your free agent pool, to help push your team to the finals.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published March 14. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 72.46%

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F (available in 41.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues): Top-40 forward value from Dubois seemed like a long shot before the season, but the trade to Washington has revived his game. He's still available in some leagues, even though he ranks 39th in fantasy points among forwards since Dec. 1.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (March 22), @ WPG (March 25), @ MIN (March 27)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 71.43%

Dylan Samberg, D (available in 92%): Leading Winnipeg's blue line in blocked shots and shots on net these past couple of weeks, Samberg is sparkling as an under-the-radar fantasy performer. Partnered with new Jets defender Luke Schenn, the 26-year-old produced two goals and an assist in a recent three-game stretch. He's worth a whirl right now in deeper leagues.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (March 23), vs. WSH (March 25)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 64.71%

Shayne Gostisbehere, D (available in 51.6%): Mark Jankowski's four goals on four shots are a fun story, but for sustainable fantasy value, Gostisbehere is the better bet. He continues to log big power-play minutes, where 22 of his 37 points have come this season.

Next seven days: @ LA (March 22), @ ANA (March 23), vs. NSH (March 25)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 66.18%

Casey DeSmith, G (available in 96.2%): After Thursday's game with the Lightning, the Stars play six in a span of 10 days, then another four in six through the first week of April. Jake Oettinger is bound to get some time off, and DeSmith is a viable streaming option when he's active. Since mid-January, DeSmith is 6-0 with a .931 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (March 22), vs. MIN (March 24), @ EDM (March 26), @ CGY (March 27)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 64.71%

Pavel Dorofeyev, F (available in 59.4%): The forward duo of Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl has been humming along nicely at even strength and with the extra skater, contributing to the scoresheet more games than not. But only one of the two is unspoken for in more than half of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Next seven days: vs. DET (March 22), vs. TB (March 23), @ MIN (March 25)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 63.04%

Mackie Samoskevich, F (available in 91.6%): Brad Marchand might return in the final weeks, but until then, Samoskevich is firmly entrenched near the top of the Panthers' depth chart. Since February, he ranks sixth for fantasy points per minute among players with at least 100 minutes of ice time ... just behind Auston Matthews and ahead of Leon Draisaitl.

Next seven days: @ WSH (March 22), vs. PIT (March 23)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 62.14%

Scott Wedgewood, G (available in 95.3%): In spelling Mackenzie Blackwood more often these days, Colorado's other netminder is posting frequent victories. Make that four straight in a recent run, including a shutout against the Blackhawks. As a goalie streaming option, Wedgewood is an appealing choice this fantasy postseason.

Next seven days: @ MTL (March 22), vs. DET (March 25), vs. LA (March 27)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 63.04%

Matthew Knies, F (available in 35.9%): This breaks the rule of recommending widely available players a little bit, but it's worth the indulgence. First, there really isn't another place to look on the Leafs' roster for a possibly available fantasy contributor. Secondly, Knies has so much potential, he should be universally rostered. In the 51 games this season in which both Knies and Auston Matthews played, Knies has 1.98 fantasy points per game.

Next seven days: @ NSH (March 22), vs. PHI (March 25), @ SJ (March 27)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 61.59%

Calvin Pickard, G (available in 96.7%): All told, Pickard has been the better netminder for the Oilers recently. If the Oilers get another dud or two from Stuart Skinner in the coming days, Edmonton's backup is going to be busier. Coming off two stingy showings, he could be worth a fantasy swing for managers with goalie issues.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (March 22), vs. DAL (March 26), @ SEA (March 27)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 62.50%

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F (available in 59.3%): The pendulum has swung toward Yanni Gourde for top-six minutes, but Bjorkstrand remains a fixture on the potent Lightning power play. That role offers more consistency for the final month, though Gourde on a scoring line is also worth monitoring.

Next seven days: @ UTA (March 22), @ VGK (March 23), vs. PIT (March 25), vs. UTA (March 27)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 61.94%

Quinton Byfield, F (available in 52.4%): In hindsight, acquiring Byfield before he scored in six consecutive games would have been more helpful, but better late than never. Logging heavy minutes, the 22-year-old has a few more in him as the Kings battle for playoff positioning in the Pacific.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 22), vs. BOS (March 23), vs. NYR (March 25), @ COL (March 27)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.15%

Ryan Hartman, F (available in 77.3%): Hartman is reasonably walking the talk since pledging to be better post-suspension by pitching in three goals and three assists in eight games. He's now a candidate to sub in on the top line after Marco Rossi sustained a lower-body injury Wednesday.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (March 22), @ DAL (March 24), vs. VGK (March 25), vs. WSH (March 27)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.14%

Luke Hughes, D (available in 56.3%): There are actually two injury openings at the top of the Devils' depth chart, at forward and on the blue line. Up front, Timo Meier never left most fantasy rosters this season, so he isn't really an option in most leagues. Hughes, on the other hand, has plenty of availability taking over for the injured Dougie Hamilton.

Next seven days: vs. OTT (March 22), vs. VAN (March 24), @ CHI (March 26)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 56.62%

Dylan Cozens, F (available in 41%): Cozens is thriving in Ottawa, getting key ice time and playing with an edge. He averaged 2.8 hits per 20 minutes with the Sabres but has doubled that to 5.6 in six games with the Sens. With hits, points, and power-play access, there's a lot to love about Cozens after his change of scenery.

Next seven days: @ NJ (March 22), @ BUF (March 25), @ DET (March 27)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 55.00%

Jake Neighbours, F (available in 83.9%): The young winger is sizzling on a line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. Accumulating three goals and four assists in five games, Neighbours should be accounted for in much more than 16.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (March 22), vs. NSH (March 23), vs. MTL (March 25), @ NSH (March 27)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 55.07%

Kevin Lankinen, G (available in 39.8%): Even though Thatcher Demko is travelling with the team, a shot at a playoff spot will largely rest on the back of their current No. 1. Fortunately for Lankinen & Co., having Quinn Hughes back in the lineup -- and better play from Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser -- increases Vancouver's chances.

Next seven days: @ NYR (March 22), @ NJ (March 24), @ NYI (March 26)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 54.41%

Patrik Laine, F (available in 35%): Laine's fantasy value fluctuates with how often his power-play one-timers find twine. Lately, they've been hitting more regularly, making him an intriguing option as the Habs chase a wild-card spot. That said, he needs to shoot more, as another attempt or two per game would go a long way.

Next seven days: vs. COL (March 22), @ STL (March 25), @ PHI (March 27)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 55.15%

Dan Vladar, G (available in 98%): In reality, the few truly valuable fantasy performers in Calgary -- and there aren't many -- are overwhelmingly rostered in ESPN leagues. So spare a thought for the Flames' backup, who has risen to the occasion often enough to merit consideration as a streaming option when he's tapped to start.

Next seven days: @ NYI (March 22), vs. SEA (March 25), vs. DAL (March 27)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 52.90%

Nick Schmaltz, F (available in 68.5%): No question, there are jazzier fantasy options on Utah's forward roster, such as Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and Logan Cooley. But when Keller's veteran linemate is in one of his productive grooves -- as Schmaltz is at present -- fantasy managers best take advantage.

Next seven days: vs. TB (March 22), vs. DET (March 24), @ TB (March 27)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 51.43%

Will Cuylle, F (available in 67%): Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Cuylle has locked down a top-six role with the Rangers. Only 16 forwards have recorded at least 40 hits in that span, and only three -- Dylan Cozens, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Cuylle -- have also tallied nine or more points. Cuylle is a rare mix of physicality and production.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (March 22), @ LA (March 25)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 52.94%

Kyle Palmieri, F (available in 51.2%): Only 13 forwards have more goals than Palmieri since the start of February. Palmieri is still riding with Bo Horvat on the top line and power play. With Mathew Barzal questionable to return before the end of the regular season, there's only one line on Long Island to mine for fantasy points.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (March 22), vs. CBJ (March 24), vs. VAN (March 26)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 52.21%

Adam Fantilli, F (available in 57.3%): Even when Sean Monahan returns, it's hard to see Fantilli giving up his top-line role. Since Monahan's injury, Fantilli ranks 37th among all forwards in fantasy points and 54th in total ice time. Not bad for a second-year player.

Next seven days: @ PIT (March 21), @ NYI (March 24)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 51.47%

Patrick Kane, F (available in 32.5%): Kane might not be widely available, but he's the best fantasy pick from the Red Wings you might still find on the wire, so at least double check. His five-point outburst last week highlights that he still has game-breaking potential.

Next seven days: @ VGK (March 22), @ UTA (March 24), @ COL (March 25), vs. OTT (March 27)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 49.29%

Mason Lohrei, D (available in 89%): Since the trade deadline sell-off, the Bruins' fantasy stock has dipped for everyone not named David Pastrnak. But if you're looking for an upside play, Lohrei ranks ninth in total power-play time among defensemen since the 4 Nations break as he fills in for Charlie McAvoy.

Next seven days: @ SJ (March 22), @ LA (March 23), @ ANA (March 26)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 49.28%

Leo Carlsson, F (available 64.1%): Carlsson is averaging 2.1 FPPG in ESPN standard leagues since the 4 Nations break, more than any other Anaheim forward. The 20-year-old also leads his club with seven goals in that stretch.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 23), vs. BOS (March 26)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 47.14%

Tristan Jarry, G (available in 87.2%): Better late than never, right? Jarry is making a push for some back-from-the-dead fantasy value at the close of the season. Did some time in the AHL get his game back in the right place? It sure looks like it. Before a loss Tuesday, he peeled off four consecutive victories, and earned positive fantasy points in all five games. Just know that this is a high-risk situation.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (March 21), @ FLA (March 23), @ TB (March 25), @ BUF (March 27)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 46.43%

Jordan Eberle, F (available in 89.0%): On a scoring line with Chandler Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen, the veteran is endeavoring to make the most of what's left, after sitting out 40 games because of a pelvic injury. The two goals and six assists in Eberle's most recent six games -- 2.2 FPPG -- suggests he's on the right track.

Next seven days: @ EDM (March 22), @ CGY (March 25), vs. EDM (March 27)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 45.71%

Matvei Michkov, F (available in 49.5%): The Flyers offer limited fantasy help, with no forwards among the top 100 fantasy point earners since the 4 Nations break. Michkov impressed early on a line with Owen Tippett and Sean Couturier, but the trio was broken up after struggling defensively. Still, Michkov remains one of the few players with the potential to get hot.

Next seven days: @ DAL (March 22), @ CHI (March 23), @ TOR (March 25), vs. MTL (March 27)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 44.78%

Josh Norris, F (available in 48.8%): New uniform, same story. When healthy, Norris is loaded with fantasy potential thanks to his deployment and linemates. That remains true in Buffalo, where he's set to skate alongside Tage Thompson once he returns from another stint on the sideline.

Next seven days: @ MIN (March 22), @ WPG (March 23), vs. OTT (March 25), vs. PIT (March 27)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 42.65%

Brady Skjei, D (available in 47.5%): Anchoring the top power play in place of Roman Josi while logging heavy minutes on the top pair, Skjei is posting points and firing on net with regularity. Toss in a few blocked shots and handful of hits, and fantasy managers have themselves a solid blue-line performer to wrap up 2024-25.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (March 22), @ STL (March 23), @ CAR (March 25), s. STL (March 27)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 35.51%

Ryan Donato, F (available in 71.1%): On a squad not exactly bursting with flashy fantasy talent, Donato sports value in deeper leagues down the playoff stretch. Failing to contribute to the scoresheet only three times, the top-six and No. 1 power-play forward is averaging 2.0 FPPG in standard leagues since the 4 Nations break.

Next seven days: @ STL (March 22), vs. PHI (March 23), vs. NJ (March 26)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 32.61%

Will Smith, F (available in 91.8%): The Sharks' most productive forward as of late not named Macklin Celebrini, Smith is averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time split between his top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power play. The rookie is also shooting on net frequently.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (March 22), vs. TOR (March 27)