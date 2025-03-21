Open Extended Reactions

For over three years, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had honored his mother Della in her fight against brain cancer, especially during the NHL's annual Hockey Fights Cancer events. In 2022, Gallagher wore a purple Canadiens sweater during warmups with a simple message written on its patch: "I Fight For Mom."

Canadiens fan Lucie Lachance owned that Gallagher Hockey Fights Cancer jersey after winning it in an auction to benefit the Canadiens' Children's Foundation in 2022. It was a novel keepsake, as that was the last season the NHL allowed players to wear specialty jerseys during warmups.

Della Gallagher was given six-to-18 months to live when she was first diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2021. She defied that diagnosis, surviving three-and-a-half years before her death on March 8.

"I'm really proud of her fight. So strong, so courageous. Really just the best mom," Brendan said. "In the end, you cherish the memories that you have."

When Lachance heard the news about Gallagher's mother, she knew what needed to be done.

"I looked at the sweater and I said to myself that it no longer belonged to me, that it belonged to him," she said in an interview with TVA Sports.

Lachance went to social media and sent a message to Gallagher's account on Thursday.

" I feel like this jersey should belong to you. You wore it in warm-up 2022 just before they stop making those. So this is very unique, like your mom was. If you want it, it's definitely for you to keep as a memory jersey!" Lachance wrote.

To her surprise, Gallagher reached out and accepted the offer.

"That is incredibly kind of you, thoughtful and really appreciated!" he said before offering to swap jerseys with LaChanceon the ice after the Canadiens face the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16 as part of a postgame tradition the team has held after their final home regular-season appearance.

That is incredibly kind of you, thoughtful and really appreciated!! How about a jersey swap on the ice April 16th! — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) March 21, 2025

Lachance didn't have tickets to that game, so the Canadiens offered her two tickets to attend the regular-season finale.

"I feel so good. It's a lot of positive things in a time where there's a lot of negative things," Lachance said.

Gallagher, whose newborn daughter's middle names honor both of her grandmothers, said he'll carry his mother's memory with him.

"Everything I am, is from her. It's a special relationship. She will be missed, but she's with us every day. There won't be a day that I won't think of her," he said.

That included Tuesday night at the end of the Canadiens' victory over the Ottawa Senators. Gallagher scored an empty-net goal in the 6-3 win, his first goal since her passing. He tapped his chest and looked to the heavens after scoring.

"It kind of hit me right away. I wasn't going to be able to call her or talk to her about it," he said.

But being on the ice with his teammates during Montreal's unexpected playoff push has helped Gallagher work through his grief.

"Hockey is my safe place," Gallagher said. "When I'm on the ice, that's where it all goes away."