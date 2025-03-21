Brock Nelson slots in his first goal for the Avalanhce in the first period vs. the Senators. (0:49)

After a 14-game slate Thursday and ahead of a 14-game slate Saturday, there is only one game on the NHL calendar Friday: Columbus at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

The host Penguins have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, but the playoffs look like a remote possibility at best as they look to refuel in the summer for another go next season.

For the Blue Jackets, this game could be the first victory on the way to reclaiming a spot in the playoff field; on March 8 (the day after the trade deadline), they held the East's first wild-card position.

Heading into this game, the Jackets are three points and one regulation win behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot, with the New York Rangers and New York Islanders between them. Peering at the team's schedule down the stretch, the Blue Jackets will play the Islanders twice, and the Ottawa Senators (in the first wild-card spot) three times. Five of the other eight games come against current playoff teams.

In fact, Stathletes projects that Columbus has the ninth-toughest remaining schedule in the NHL; the Islanders' schedule ranks fourth, the Rangers' 11th and the Canadiens' 18th.

But Columbus is also a team that has defied expectations all season after being projected for 69.5 points, so we won't count out the Jackets until the math no longer cooperates.

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Friday's game

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Thursday's scoreboard

Colorado Avalanche 5, Ottawa Senators 1

Calgary Flames 5, New Jersey Devils 3

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Rangers 3

Washington Capitals 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Florida Panthers 1, Columbus Blue Jackets 0 (OT)

New York Islanders 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 4, Nashville Predators 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Dallas Stars 2 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Winnipeg Jets 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)

Utah Hockey Club 5, Buffalo Sabres 2

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Boston Bruins 1

Carolina Hurricanes 3, San Jose Sharks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 103.4

Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 103.4

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ UTA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 92.9

Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 89.2

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 36.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 5.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.5%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 73.4

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 17

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 118.8

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 106.1

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 93.7

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 96.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 22.8%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25.7%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: @ PIT (Friday)

Playoff chances: 13.1%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 77.3

Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 75.0

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 15

Central Division

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 117.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 98.6

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 90.2

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 56%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7.7%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 69.9

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 10

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 58.2

Next game: @ STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 106.1

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 101.0

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 90.4

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 16.1%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 13

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 53.5

Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25