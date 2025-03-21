After a 14-game slate Thursday and ahead of a 14-game slate Saturday, there is only one game on the NHL calendar Friday: Columbus at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET, NHL Network).
The host Penguins have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, but the playoffs look like a remote possibility at best as they look to refuel in the summer for another go next season.
For the Blue Jackets, this game could be the first victory on the way to reclaiming a spot in the playoff field; on March 8 (the day after the trade deadline), they held the East's first wild-card position.
Heading into this game, the Jackets are three points and one regulation win behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot, with the New York Rangers and New York Islanders between them. Peering at the team's schedule down the stretch, the Blue Jackets will play the Islanders twice, and the Ottawa Senators (in the first wild-card spot) three times. Five of the other eight games come against current playoff teams.
In fact, Stathletes projects that Columbus has the ninth-toughest remaining schedule in the NHL; the Islanders' schedule ranks fourth, the Rangers' 11th and the Canadiens' 18th.
But Columbus is also a team that has defied expectations all season after being projected for 69.5 points, so we won't count out the Jackets until the math no longer cooperates.
There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Yesterday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Friday's game
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Thursday's scoreboard
Colorado Avalanche 5, Ottawa Senators 1
Calgary Flames 5, New Jersey Devils 3
Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Rangers 3
Washington Capitals 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
Florida Panthers 1, Columbus Blue Jackets 0 (OT)
New York Islanders 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (OT)
St. Louis Blues 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)
Anaheim Ducks 4, Nashville Predators 1
Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Dallas Stars 2 (SO)
Los Angeles Kings 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
Winnipeg Jets 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)
Utah Hockey Club 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Boston Bruins 1
Carolina Hurricanes 3, San Jose Sharks 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 103.4
Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 103.4
Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 102.5
Next game: @ UTA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 92.9
Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 89.2
Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 36.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 84.4
Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 5.3%
Tragic number: 25
Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 80.8
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2.5%
Tragic number: 20
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 73.4
Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 17
Metro Division
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 118.8
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 106.1
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 93.7
Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 96.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 86.8
Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 22.8%
Tragic number: 27
New York Rangers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 84.3
Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 25.7%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 85.6
Next game: @ PIT (Friday)
Playoff chances: 13.1%
Tragic number: 26
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 77.3
Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 17
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 75.0
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 15
Central Division
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 117.1
Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 108.5
Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 101.9
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 98.6
Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 95.7%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 90.2
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 56%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 86.8
Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 7.7%
Tragic number: 23
Nashville Predators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 69.9
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 10
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 58.2
Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 106.1
Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 101.0
Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 101.6
Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 90.3
Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 25.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 90.4
Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 16.1%
Tragic number: 27
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 80.8
Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 18
Seattle Kraken
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 76.1
Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 13
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 53.5
Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
4. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 21
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
6. Seattle Kraken
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
7. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 19
8. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
9. Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
11. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
12. New York Rangers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 30
13. New York Islanders
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
14. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 23
15. Calgary Flames
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
16. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25