Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

In this final stretch of the fantasy season, when teams play and against whom matters as much as individual showings. Particularly for managers entering their first knockout round in head-to-head competition. For instance, as well as Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, and Moritz Seider have executed recently, the Detroit Red Wings play only a pair of games this week, on two of the busiest evenings, versus the Capitals and Golden Knights. There are less valuable performers from around the league who will provide more fantasy fodder simply based on opportunity. If you're in for a perceived rough H2H battle this week, some tough roster decisions may be in order.

Of the 10 teams that compete on four occasions Monday to Sunday, only six of them play on two more lightly-scheduled dates: Bruins, Sabres, Kings, Flyers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs. Keep that in mind if looking to bolster your fantasy roster with a view to optimizing your lineup every single day.

It's also worth knowing that the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Golden Knights aren't in action until Thursday, but then battle three times in the span of four days. Managers with the flexibility to make daily roster moves might take advantage of this prospect, by subbing in members of the aforementioned teams for near-equal performers who are less busy to round out the week. Or just aren't achieving up to fantasy snuff.

Forwards

Quinton Byfield, F, Los Angeles Kings (1.4 FPPG, 54.4% available): Riding a six-game goal-scoring streak, in which the young forward is averaging 2.7 fantasy points per contest in default fantasy leagues, Byfield nonetheless remains available in more than half of ESPN Fantasy competition. Grab him before the Kings battle the Wild, Blackhawks, Hurricanes, and Bruins this week. Skating on a line with Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore, the 22-year-old can't seem to miss at the moment.

Nick Schmaltz, F, Utah Hockey Club (1.7 FPPG, 69.6% available): We've seen these productive stretches from the veteran in the past and they can last a while. Another red-hot performer since enjoying a couple of weeks off, Schmaltz has five goals and seven assists in the three or so weeks since that hiatus. Competing on a top line and power play with Clayton Keller, he's also logging heavy minutes and shooting on net a fair amount.

Mason McTavish, F, Anaheim Ducks (1.6 FPPG, 87.4% available): Skating on a line with Cutter Gauthier, the 22-year-old has five goals and eight assists in his past dozen games. But if content enough with the current state of your roster, consider acquiring McTavish next week -- when the Ducks play three staggered games on lightly-scheduled evenings at home.

Casey Mittelstadt, F, Boston Bruins (1.2 FPPG, 80.4% available): The Bruins are set to battle in four contests this week, including tilts with the Sabres and Sharks. Of Boston's available forwards -- i.e. not David Pastrnak -- the club's new second-line center boasts most fantasy potential. Competing on the top power play, Mittelstadt has a goal and two assists, including one with the extra skater, since coming over from Colorado.

Defensemen

play 0:40 Luke Hughes lights the lamp Luke Hughes lights the lamp

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils (1.4 FPPG, 57.4% available): With a goal and 10 assists in 10 games since Feb. 23, the sophomore also has four power-play helpers since Dougie Hamilton went down to injury Mar. 4. Not a coincidence, since the Devils' top-unit gig now belongs to Hughes exclusively. If available, grab him up asap.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, San Jose Sharks (1.3 FPPG, 99.0% available): But not this week. As much as Mukhamadulin appeals in the here and now - seven assists in his past 11 games, including two with the extra skater - the Sharks play only two games, on the two most heavily-scheduled nights. Fortunately, there's an excellent chance this under-the-radar top-pair defender will be available ahead of next Thursday, when San Jose plays their first of three in a four-day stretch.

Alex Vlasic, D, Chicago Blackhawks (1.7 FPPG, 66.8% available)

Goaltenders

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes (2.6 FPPG, 55.7% available): Add the Carolina netminder Thursday, before the club plays the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks over the following four days. Likely to earn two of those starts, Kochetkov is 5-0 with a .948 SV% and 1.19 GAA since Feb. 25. Pretty, pretty good.

Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens (1.8 FPPG, 67.6% available): It's hard to argue against a 6-0-1 record since the 4 Nations break, never mind the accompanying .928 SV% and 1.96 GAA. So I won't. After Montembeault was nearly perfect against the Panthers Saturday, he merits a shot on any fantasy roster that sports a weakness between the pipes.

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Hockey Club (1.9 FPPG, 83.2% available)

Short-term streamers

Tristan Jarry, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.0 FPPG, 67.0% available): In the spirit of having done something positive lately, note that Jarry is 4-0 since ascending from a near two-month stint in the AHL, earning victories against the Wild, Golden Knights, Blues, and Devils. Pittsburgh's current go-to could be worth a brief whirl when the Penguins host the Blue Jackets in Friday's only NHL tilt.

Mackie Samoskevich, F, Florida Panthers (1.5 FPPG, 91.2% available): The Panthers are off this week until their date with the Blue Jackets Thursday, then Capitals Saturday and Penguins Sunday. Consider subbing in Samoskevich through that mini-stretch, while he remains on the Panthers' second scoring unit -- while enjoying some ripe power-play time -- alongside Sam Bennett. Thriving at present, the rookie is averaging 2.2 FPPG in standard leagues this past month.

St. Louis Blues: Right now, the Blues are scoring goals and winning hockey games. Since the 4 Nations break, Jordan Kyrou and Co. are 8-2-2, while averaging a league-leading 3.92 goals/contest. Consider grabbing Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbors, or even Alexey Toropchenko in extra deep leagues, depending on who's available. Now. St. Louis plays the Blackhawks, Canucks, and Predators (twice) this week.

