New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will sit out the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn labrum and partial tear of the rotator cuff in his right shoulder, the team announced Monday night.

The Pelicans said the injury occurred when Murphy dislocated his right shoulder during the first quarter of Monday's 127-81 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Murphy exited the game after diving for a loose ball. He played only one minute. The Pelicans lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Murphy was having, by far, the best season of his four-year career. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 points more per game than he averaged last season. He was also averaging career bests in rebounds (5.1) and assists (3.5), and posted his third season with 150-plus made 3s.

The Pelicans said they would update Murphy's status when appropriate.

Last October, Murphy agreed to a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension with New Orleans.

The 6-foot-8 Murphy established himself as an outstanding 3-and-D wing after averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds primarily in a reserve role last season.

The Pelicans have long been out of playoff contention, in part because of injuries, and are 18-51 going into the season's final 13 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.