Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Williamson, who is dealing with a low back contusion, scored 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting in the Pelicans' 119-115 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star has played in just 30 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

New Orleans selected Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. His time with the Pelicans has been marked by multiple injuries, starting with a torn meniscus during the preseason of his rookie year.

Williamson, 24, has played in just 214 games over five seasons, missing the entire 2021-22 campaign. He has averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.