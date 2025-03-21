INDIANAPOLIS -- Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Trendon Watford was ejected after scuffling with Indiana Pacers players in the fourth quarter of a 105-99 overtime loss Thursday night.

With 4:48 remaining in regulation, the Pacers scored a basket, then Watford ran toward Indiana's Andrew Nembhard and shoved him. Indiana's Myles Turner ran over and made contact with Watford, and Watford shoved him. Players, team personnel and officials entered the fray, but the incident did not escalate.

Two sets of double technicals were issued -- to Watford and Nembhard, and to Watford and Turner.

Brooklyn led 84-79 when the incident occurred. Indiana outscored the Nets 12-7 the rest of regulation, then 14-8 in overtime as the Pacers won.

"We're preparing for the playoffs," Turner said. "You're going to have moments like that in the playoffs. So to be battle tested, let it not be a surprise and be able to control your emotions when everything's high -- that's an underrated thing in this league."