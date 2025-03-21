Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will join power forward Anthony Davis for a practice with the Texas Legends, the team's G League affiliate, as the trio prepares to return from extended injury absences.

It is the second time this week that Davis, who has been sidelined since Feb. 8 with a left adductor strain, will practice and scrimmage with the Legends. It is the first time that Lively and Gafford have been assigned to the G League team since they were injured.

Lively has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a stress fracture in his right ankle. Gafford has been out since suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee Feb. 10.

The Mavericks have been ravaged by injuries, playing multiple games recently with the league-minimum eight available players. Forward/center Kessler Edwards, who has been starting, is eligible to play only one more game on his two-way contract.