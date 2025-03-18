Tommy Fleetwood's putt on the 14th hole lips out, giving New York a win as it advances to the TGL finals. (0:35)

The TGL playoffs kicked off with a match between Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club on Monday night.

Los Angeles GC entered the postseason as the top seed after dropping only one match during the regular season, an overtime loss to Atlanta Drive GC on Feb. 17. After a slow start early in the season, New York GC found its rhythm late to clinch the No. 4 seed.

Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala were the active players for Los Angeles, while Justin Rose was inactive. For New York, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young played. Matt Fitzpatrick was inactive.

New York pulled off the upset, beating Los Angeles 6-3 to earn a spot in next week's finals.

Here are the best moments from TGL's first-ever playoff match.

Morikawa and Schauffele start the match

The first drives in TGL Playoffs history. pic.twitter.com/bqyFrjnjlP — TGL (@TGL) March 17, 2025

Morikawa and Schauffele began the TGL playoff action with two drives onto the fairway. LA went on to win Hole 1 after an attempt to throw the hammer -- which would double the hole's value -- was declined.

Fleetwood positions LA to tie the match

Fleetwood was dialed in on Hole 5, hitting an 189-yard shot that couldn't have been aimed any more perfectly. The shot bounced off the flagpole and landed just over nine feet away from the hole. LA would win the hole.

Hole 9 ends in a tie

A lesson in how to play Quick Draw, tee to green. pic.twitter.com/Kefruv3t4s — TGL (@TGL) March 18, 2025

After sinking a 16-foot putt, New York put the pressure on LA by throwing the hammer ahead of a putt by Fleetwood. But Fleetwood had ice in his veins, sinking the eight-foot putt to keep LA within one point of New York entering the singles portion of the match.

Keegan-Michael Key does a James Franklin impression

Emmy award-winning comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key was in attendance at the first-ever TGL playoff match on Monday.

Donning a navy blue baseball cap, Key looked eerily similar to Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin. Taking advantage of the moment, Key did an impression of the coach.