Scottie Scheffler receives his second green jacket from Jon Rahm after winning the 2024 Masters tournament. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

After a brief one-year hiatus, two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has reprised his duties of curating the menu for the Masters Club dinner for champions.

The dinner, which is served in honor of the tournament's defending champion, dates to 1952 when Ben Hogan organized a dinner for past winners. The dinner is exclusively for Masters champions, with club chairman Fred Ridley invited as an honorary guest.

Scheffler -- who claimed his second green jacket last year after carding a 4-under 68 over the final 18 holes to finish at 11 under for the tournament, beating Sweden's Ludvig Åberg by four strokes -- put together a menu that is decidedly on brand for the Texas native.

Club members will start by enjoying an appetizer assortment comprised of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp and meatball and ravioli bites before moving on to feast on Texas-style chili, followed by a main course of either cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish.

For dessert? A warm chocolate chip skillet cookie and vanilla bean ice cream await.

While the above offering is a far cry from the Spanish flavor of the 2024 menu curated by Jon Rahm (which included gernika peppers, gildas and lentil stew), eagle-eyed golf fans might have noticed that this year's lineup bears a striking resemblance to when Scheffler hosted in 2023.

Hey, if it's not broke, don't fix it. ... Which makes us wonder about the tortilla soup.