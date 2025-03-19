Scottie Scheffler sits down with Marty Smith to explain his emotions leading up to his second Masters win. (2:51)

How Scottie Scheffler found his way to his second Masters win (2:51)

The Masters is famously referred to as "a tradition unlike any other." But perhaps the most exclusive tradition of them all is the Champions Dinner, which is served in honor of the tournament's defending champion -- who also curates the menu.

Ben Hogan started the Masters Club dinner in 1952 as an idea for all the Masters champions to have dinner together. The only other person in the room is Augusta National's chairman Fred Ridley, by invitation of the winners.

Scottie Scheffler hosts this year's dinner. His menu for the April 8 event include wood-fired cowboy ribeye, family-style macaroni and cheese and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.

Here are some of the menu highlights from the turn of the century.

Jon Rahm, 2024

Rahm's menu put his heritage on display with Spanish dishes.

Scottie Scheffler, 2023

Scheffler, a Texas native, had a delicious Tex-Mex-style offering during his dinner.

Hideki Matsuyama, 2022

The Masters' first champion from Japan had a menu featuring sushi and wagyu beef.

Dustin Johnson, 2021

Johnson's 2021 menu featured some delicious Southern staples.

Tiger Woods, 2020

Tiger's fifth Masters menu included sushi, steak and an assortment of desserts.

Patrick Reed, 2019

Reed's selection had two creme brulees on the menu -- one a traditional vanilla dessert, the other a corn-based appetizer.

Sergio Garcia, 2018

Garcia's menu featured his wife Angela's tres leches cake recipe.

Danny Willett, 2017

Willett's menu went with a number of traditional English delicacies.

Jordan Spieth, 2016

Spieth's menu recalled a summer Texas barbecue from his native Dallas.

Bubba Watson, 2013 and 2015

Watson served the same menu in both of his Masters dinners -- Caesar salad, chicken breast, green beans, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

Adam Scott, 2014

"Moreton Bay bugs" may sound unusual, but fear not: They're a kind of Australian lobster.

Charl Schwartzel, 2012

Schwartzel's menu featured barbecue with a South African twist.

Phil Mickelson, 2011

Mickelson chose his menu to honor Seve Ballesteros, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time. The selection included paella, Machado-topped filet mignon, tortillas and apple empanadas.

Angel Cabrera, 2010

Cabrera's menu went full Argentinian barbecue, with five courses including blood sausage, pork sausage and beef ribs.

Trevor Immelman, 2009

The South African Immelman served Bobotie (a meat pie), chicken skewers, spinach salad, milk tarts and wine.

Zach Johnson, 2008

A native Iowan and former Florida resident, Johnson served Iowa beef and Florida shrimp at his dinner.

Mickelson, 2007

Mickelson went with a classic barbecue spread, serving ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork and cole slaw.

Woods, 2006

Woods served steak and chicken fajitas, guacamole, apple pie, and ice cream, among other treats.

Mickelson, 2005

After his first Masters win, Mickelson went with an Italian menu, serving lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar salad and garlic bread.

Mike Weir, 2004

The Canadian Weir mixed things up a bit with his menu, serving elk, boar, and arctic char, with Canadian beer for drinks.

Woods, 2002 and 2003

Woods chose similar menus for his second and third Masters wins, leading off with porterhouse steak, chicken and sushi.

Vijay Singh, 2001

Singh had Thai tom kha, chicken panang curry, baked sea scallops, a rack of lamb and a Chilean sea bass with chili sauce. For dessert, he served a lychee sorbet.

José María Olazábal, 2000

Olazabal's menu included beef filet with red wine sauce, romaine lettuce, papitas fritas and shallots.