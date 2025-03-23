Open Extended Reactions

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz won the International Series Macau, holding off American Patrick Reed on Sunday with a final-round score of 6-under 64.

Ortiz, Reed and third-place finisher Jason Kokrak all booked their places at The Open at Royal Portrush this summer thanks to their top-three finishes.

"I am overjoyed to be heading to The Open," Ortiz said.

Ortiz finished at 22-under, three ahead of Reed. Ortiz previously won the International Series Oman last year and secured his second career victory Sunday on the International Series and Asian Tour.

"It was a good week," Ortiz said. "I think I did a good job of putting the ball in play -- that's important on this golf course. I think I drove it really well. I took advantage of the par fives and some of the short par fours."

Reed finished Sunday with a 67 and settled for an overall score of 19-under. His score was closely followed by fellow American Kokrak, who finished third with an overall score of 16-under.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't able to get the win," Reed said. "But, you know, anytime you can play bogey-free on Sundays, always positive. To go and finish solo second, get at spot in The Open, it means a lot."

Reuters contributed to this report.