Legendary golf personality John Daly shared an update on his health over social media, approximately two months removed from undergoing emergency surgery for a hand injury.

Now, Daly appears on par to be ready to compete Friday at the Champions Tour's Hoag Classic held at Newport Beach Country Club in California.

"It's good to be back. It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80 percent," he said in a video post. "So figured I'd come here. I love playing in the Hoag Classic. Every year, the guys are so great. So we'll see what happens."

Daly, 58, also revealed that he has undergone 16 surgeries in the past four years due to tangled tendons.

"(The doctor) doesn't understand how I played last year," Daly said. "But he put it back, attached it to the forefinger or something. Sixteen surgeries in four years, I've lost count pretty much."

A five-time PGA Tour winner, Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship as well as the 1995 Open Championship.