Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the criticism Shedeur Sanders has received and why it's a no-brainer the Giants should select him No. 3 overall. (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to consider borrowing from the NFL model and allow programs to practice and scrimmage against another team during the spring.

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now," Sanders said Monday after announcing that the Buffaloes' spring game at Folsom Field on April 19 will be televised (ESPN2, 4:30 p.m. ET).

"I would like to style it like the pros. I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea."

It didn't take long for Sanders to find an interested party. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown on Monday posted to social media platform X, offering for the Orange to "come to Boulder for 3 days."

Under current NCAA bylaws, football teams cannot play against another school in the spring, an NCAA spokesperson told ESPN on Monday.

During the summer, NFL teams often conduct joint practices with another team for a week leading up to an exhibition game between the two sides. In college, teams practice against themselves leading up to an intrasquad scrimmage. For larger programs, those exhibition games would be played in front of large crowds.

Of late, however, many of these spring games are being adjusted into something completely different -- such as a skills competition format -- or canceled altogether.

Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC are among programs ending traditions this spring.

"The way the trend is going, is you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," said the 57-year-old Sanders, who is entering his third season at Colorado. "Now, I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that. ... To have it competitive, and to play against your own guys, it can get kind of monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys."

The Cornhuskers recently announced that they were replacing their spring football game with skills competitions and 7-on-7 games at Memorial Stadium on April 26. This comes on the heels of coach Matt Rhule expressing concerns about other teams scouting players in the scrimmage and possibly poaching them through the transfer portal.

Sanders said the threat of other programs possibly luring players away via the transfer portal after showcasing their talents during spring games isn't a factor, at least for him. The spring portal window runs April 16-25.

"Everybody's moving to stop spring games, I don't know why," Sanders said. "You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. The kid's already gone. They already reached out and contacted somebody else. They're already gone."

Sanders on Monday also downplayed talk about his contract extension, saying "there may be" discussions.

"I don't know," he said. "Let's get everybody else [on the coaching staff] straight first, then I'm good."

Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal before the 2023 season. The Buffaloes went 4-8 that year and 9-4 last season.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and The Associated Press contributed to this report.