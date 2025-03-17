Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't just a baseball team these days. They are a symbol. For fans of the other 29 major league clubs, they are a source of either indignation or longing. For rival owners -- and the commissioner who answers to them -- they exemplify a widening payroll disparity that must be addressed. For players, and the union that represents them, they are a beacon, embodying all the traits of successful organizations: astute at player development, invested in behind-the-scenes components that make a difference and, most prominently, eager to pump their outsized revenues back into the roster.

The Dodgers employ seven players on nine-figure contracts, with five of those deals reached over the past 15 months. They also have the strongest farm system in the sport, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Their lineup is loaded and their rotation is decorated, but also their future looks bright and their resources seem limitless. And yet their chief architect, Andrew Friedman, isn't ready for a victory lap.

"It just doesn't really land with me in that way," Friedman, entering his 11th year as the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, said in a recent phone conversation. "I think once I get fired, once there's like real distance between being mired in the day-to-day and when I'm not, I will be able to look back at those things. But for us right now, it all feels very precarious.

"We've seen a lot of really successful organizations that fall off a cliff and take a while to build back. We don't take any of it for granted."

Nothing lasts forever. Every empire has fallen, every dynasty has faded. But what the Dodgers have built feels uniquely sustainable. A glaring reminder came last month, when Major League Baseball's commissioner, Rob Manfred, was asked whether outrage over the Dodgers' spending reminded him of how fans felt about the star-laden New York Yankees teams of the early 2000s, commonly referred to as "The Evil Empire."

The current Dodgers, Manfred said, "are probably more profitable on a percentage basis than the old Yankees were, meaning it could be more sustainable, so it is more of a problem."

The word "problem" depends on one's perspective. Dodgers fans certainly wouldn't describe it as such. As the team prepares to begin its season on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs in Japan -- a country in which they are revered, in a series sponsored by their ownership group -- it's worth understanding how the Dodgers got here.

It was the result of their process, but it also required several monumental steps over the past dozen years.

Below is a look at their biggest leaps.

Jan. 28, 2013: They signed a media megadeal

At the start of 2013, the Dodgers, less than a year into Guggenheim's ownership, landed a massive local-media deal spanning 25 years and valued at $8.35 billion, or $334 million annually on average. But for the rest of that decade, it qualified as a massive headache. A stalemate between AT&T and Charter Communications meant more than half the Southern California market was unable to access the team's channel, SportsNet LA, from 2014 to 2020.

As the impasse continued and tensions escalated, the Dodgers' media deal came to symbolize a growing clash between sports channels that demand higher fees and content distributors wary of making customers pay for content they do not consume. Now -- five years after the two sides finally struck a deal, airing Dodgers games on AT&T video platforms and nearly doubling the number of households to more than 3 million -- it exemplifies a growing disparity that is rattling the industry.

The Dodgers' local-media deal runs longer than most and is more expensive than any other, but here's the kicker, according to a source familiar with the deal: While most regional sports networks are set up as subsidiaries underneath a corporate entity, leaving them in the lurch when they fall into hard times -- like Diamond Sports Group, a former Sinclair subsidiary that was forced into bankruptcy when debt mounted and subscribers fell off -- the Dodgers have complete corporate backing from Charter, a massive media conglomerate.

So not only do the Dodgers generate far more in local media than any of their competitors, but at a time when the linear-cable model is drying up and teams face increasing uncertainty with RSN contracts that represent about 20% of revenues, their deal is relatively iron-clad. That is especially valuable considering they're in a division where three teams -- the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies -- have lost their local media deals.

Dec. 21, 2018: They swung a trade that streamlined their payroll

Four days before Christmas in 2018, the Dodgers executed a rare salary dump. Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Kyle Farmer and cash were sent to the Cincinnati Reds for Homer Bailey, who was promptly released, and two young players who would later help trigger blockbuster acquisitions, Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray. The prospect component was secondary; the real benefit was the money saved, which gave the Dodgers additional wiggle room under the luxury-tax threshold and helped them remain debt-service compliant the following year.

In a bigger sense, it was the culmination of a multi-year effort by the front office to rid the Dodgers of bloated contracts and streamline a payroll that ultimately became burdened by massive deals for players like Kemp, Andre Ethier, Carl Crawford and Adrián González. The Dodgers' luxury-tax payroll dropped by about $50 million from 2017 to 2019, by which point only two players -- A.J. Pollock and Kenta Maeda -- were signed beyond the next two years. In Friedman's mind, the Dodgers were now free to be aggressive.

"For our first four to five years, it was as much about trying to be as competitive as we could be while getting our future payroll outlook in a better spot," he said. "At the end of the 2019 season was the first time we had reached that point and were in position to be more aggressive at the top of the free-agent class."

Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon headlined that offseason's free-agent class. The Dodgers didn't come away with either of them.

They would soon make up for it.

Feb. 10, 2020: Mookie Betts became available -- and they pounced

The Dodgers engaged in initial trade conversations around Betts leading up to the trade deadline in 2019, but then the Boston Red Sox won five of seven against the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees near the end of July, and suddenly Betts was unavailable. A tone was set nonetheless.

"We knew, with him going into his last year of control, that there was a chance they would look to trade him going into that offseason," Friedman recalled. "There was a switch in their baseball-operations department, and Chaim Bloom was hired, who I have a good relationship with. I spent a lot of time talking to him in the beginning. For him, it was about getting his feet on the ground and understanding the organizational direction of what they were doing. And it wasn't until January where he opened the door to engage."

Friedman, who gave Bloom his first front-office job in Tampa, ultimately landed Betts and David Price for Alex Verdugo, Downs and another position-player prospect in Connor Wong on Feb. 10, 2020. Friedman had long coveted Betts not just for his supreme talent, but for his work ethic and competitive edge and how those qualities seemed to elevate those around him. Within five months, Betts agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension, eschewing free agency.

March 17, 2022: Freddie Freeman became a surprise free agent addition

When Freeman hit free agency after winning the 2021 World Series with the Braves, Friedman assumed he would simply return to Atlanta. So did everyone else -- Freeman included. He was a homegrown star poised to someday get his number retired and have a statue outside Truist Park. But initial conversations barely progressed, and the Dodgers saw an opening.

On the afternoon of Dec. 1, moments before the sport would shut down in the midst of a bitter labor fight, Dodgers players, coaches and executives gathered for Betts' wedding in L.A. Friedman, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and then-third baseman Justin Turner briefly stepped away to call Freeman. They wanted to leave a lasting impression before an owner-imposed lockout would prohibit communication between teams and players. They wanted to be the last club he heard from.

The message, essentially: Don't forget about us.

Friedman said he "got off the call feeling like it was incredibly unlikely" that the Dodgers would land Freeman. But when the lockout ended on March 10, the Braves and Freeman's then-agent, Casey Close, still couldn't bridge the gap, either on length or value. Four days later, the Braves traded for another star first baseman in Matt Olson, leaving Freeman stunned. Three days after that, he pivoted to the Dodgers, coming to terms on a six-year, $162 million contract.

2022-23 offseason: They sat out the shortstop market

When Corey Seager became a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, the Dodgers had a ready-made replacement in Trea Turner, who had been acquired with Max Scherzer the previous summer in a deal that sent Gray and three other minor leaguers to the Washington Nationals. But when Turner himself became a free agent a year later, the Dodgers did nothing to shore up one of the sport's most important positions.

Turner became part of a historic class of free-agent shortstops, along with Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. The Dodgers didn't pursue any of them, even though they didn't have a clear replacement. The Dodgers could have avoided years of uncertainty at this position by locking in a proven star, but doing so was hardly entertained.

The reason is now obvious.

"With where we were commitment-wise," Friedman said, "and with Shohei [Ohtani] coming up the next offseason, it was just a higher bar to clear for us to do something that would have any negative ability for us to pursue Shohei."

Dec. 11, 2023: Ohtani chose them

By the time Ohtani became a free agent in November of 2023, the Dodgers' roster was loaded but their payroll was manageable, with only Betts and Freeman guaranteed beyond the next two seasons. The Dodgers could boast a contending team -- with two franchise pillars and a wealth of young talent -- but also pitch Ohtani on the promise of adding other impact players around him, regardless of his monstrous contract. It worked.

Now, Dec. 11, 2023, stands as one of the most monumental dates in Dodgers history. Ohtani not only joined the Dodgers that day, but he agreed to defer more than 97% of his 10-year, $700 million contract. The Dodgers have become infamous for their propensity to defer money, a mechanism to provide players with a higher guarantee but, given the ability to invest deferred commitments, is mostly beneficial to the Dodgers (though perhaps not as much as one might think).

Ohtani's deal was followed by the addition of two frontline starters -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who landed a contract worth $325 million, and Tyler Glasnow, who was acquired via trade and subsequently signed a five-year extension worth close to $140 million. Ohtani didn't pitch in 2024, but he put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history, starting the 50/50 club and becoming the first full-time designated hitter to win an MVP.

Just as important, from the Dodgers' perspective: He generated massive amounts of revenue.

Ohtani had MLB's top-selling jersey by a wide margin. With him on the roster, the Dodgers struck sponsorship agreements with 11 different Japanese companies during the 2024 season. Two Ohtani bobblehead giveaways prompted fans to line up outside Dodger Stadium up to 10 hours before the first pitch. Japanese guided tours through the ballpark -- a twice-a-day, four-day-a-week addition -- never relented. The gift shops frequently had lines out the door.

The Dodgers won't disclose how much additional revenue they generated from Ohtani last year, but team president Stan Kasten has repeatedly said it blew away even their most optimistic projections.

Oct. 9, 2024: They survived Game 4 of the NLDS

It's amazing, given the space the Dodgers currently occupy, that five months ago they carried a reputation as, well, chokers. Their championship at the end of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season had been thoroughly dismissed for its unconventionality. More prevalent in the general public's mind was 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, seasons that ended with talented teams getting eliminated early by inferior opponents.

The 2024 season was quickly headed in that direction. On Oct. 9, the Dodgers trailed a Padres club that was widely considered more well-rounded two-games-to-one in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Their depleted rotation had run out of starters. They would stage a bullpen game with their season on the line. And they would survive. The Dodgers shut out the Padres in Game 4, shut them out again in Game 5, then cruised past the New York Mets and Yankees to capture their first full-season championship since 1988.

What followed was a second straight offseason in which the Dodgers added practically every player they wanted. That included a frontline starter (Blake Snell), two corner outfielders (Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Conforto), three premium bullpen pieces (Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Blake Treinen), two fan favorites (Clayton Kershaw and Kiké Hernández) and one of the most alluring pitching prospects in a generation (Roki Sasaki). A key utility player (Tommy Edman) was also extended. The cost: another $466.5 million in guaranteed money, immediately after an offseason in which they guaranteed close to $1.4 billion in signings and extensions.

Roberts, fresh off a record-setting extension, has talked about how he might have been fired had he not navigated his Dodgers past the Padres last fall. Friedman acknowledged that the Dodgers probably don't spend as much if they don't win the World Series and generate the extra revenue that comes from it, though he called that "a lazy guess."

Still, when asked how often he has thought about how life would be different if the Dodgers hadn't won Game 4 of the 2024 NLDS, Friedman said: "Zero minutes."

"We have been on the good side of those games and on the bad side of those games," he added, "and I've spent zero minutes thinking about what the world would look like if the outcome had been different."

All that matters now is a reality that exhilarates their fans and infuriates everyone else: The Dodgers look about as insurmountable as a franchise can be in this sport.