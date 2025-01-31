Open Extended Reactions

Now that we have ranked the top 100 MLB prospects heading into the 2025 season (along with a look at the potential breakout players in the Nos. 101-200 range), let's look at how all 30 farm systems stack up. For the first time since 2021, someone other than the Baltimore Orioles is in the No. 1 spot.

These rankings were done, for the most part, the same way as my previous versions. While at FanGraphs, research by Craig Edwards (who now works for the MLB Players Association) revealed empirical surplus dollar values for each future value tier of prospect, so we can make an objective ranking of farm systems derived from my individual team lists, which will be published next week.

A benefit of this approach is that you can use your own judgment to disagree with a ranking if, say, a team has $500,000 more talent, but the lower-ranked team has prospects of the sort you prefer. This gives you the tools to see exactly how close every team is and a more granular view of what their players are like, compared to the other 29 teams.

So just how bright does the future look for your favorite MLB team?

2025 MLB prospect coverage: Top 100 prospects | Nos. 101-200

