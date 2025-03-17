Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers will begin the season on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain, manager Pat Murphy said Monday.

Murphy said Myers' MRI results were actually "better than we were expecting" and that a return in April "could be in play."

Myers, 26, made his major league debut last season and finished 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA in 27 games (25 starts).

A sixth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2016, Myers pitched in the minors for the Orioles (2016-17), Tampa Bay Rays (2017-21), San Francisco Giants (2022), Cleveland Guardians (2022) and Chicago White Sox (2022) before getting his shot with the Brewers.

Left-hander Tyler Alexander is expected to replace Myers in the rotation for Milwaukee, which opens the season on the road against the New York Yankees on March 27.