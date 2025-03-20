Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- Jake Peavy, the 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner and member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame, has joined the team as special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner.

Greupner said Thursday the three-time All-Star will assist multiple departments and serve as a team ambassador.

"I'm incredibly appreciative of this opportunity to reunite with my Padres family," Peavy said in a statement. "San Diego has always held a special place in my heart. I'm a Padre through and through -- from the moment I was drafted by the team until this very day, and I can't wait to work alongside this talented group and contribute in any way I can to the success of this great organization."

Peavy, inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2023, won 19 games with a 2.54 ERA and 240 strikeouts in his Cy Young-winning season. He was 92-68 with a 3.29 ERA and 1,348 strikeouts in 212 starts with the team from 2002-09.

Peavy was selected by the Padres in the 15th round of the 1999 amateur draft. He also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Boston and San Francisco and retired after the 2016 season with a 152-126 record and 3.63 ERA over 15 seasons.