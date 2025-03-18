Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract with catcher James McCann, according to multiple media reports Monday.

The 11-year veteran provides added depth behind the plate, as Braves starter Sean Murphy opens the campaign on the injured list with a cracked left rib. Outside of Murphy, Chadwick Tromp is the only catcher on the team's 40-man roster.

The Braves had two other veteran non-roster catchers in camp, but they released Curt Casali on Monday, the same day they reassigned Sandy Leon to their minor league camp. The season-opening backup to Tromp could be either McCann or 23-year-old prospect Drake Baldwin.

Over his career, McCann has played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, and Baltimore Orioles. He was an All-Star for Chicago in 2019, posting 18 home runs and 60 RBIs with a .273 batting average.

The 34-year-old has not quite recaptured those heights, but he was a solid backstop for the Orioles over the past two seasons. In 2024, he appeared in 65 games, recording eight home runs and 31 RBIs with a .234/.279/.388 slash line.