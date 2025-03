GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his right big toe, putting his availability for opening day in question.

Rojas is batting .313 (10-for-32) in his first spring training with the White Sox. He left Saturday's split-squad game against Colorado with toe soreness.

"We're just kind of going to give him treatment and see where it goes," first-year manager Will Venable told reporters Monday. "I think we just kind of get him doing his treatment and his rehab and kind of take it day by day and see where he's at. Hopefully, he's back here with us soon."

The 30-year-old Rojas batted .225 with 8 homers and 31 RBIs in 143 games with Seattle last year. He became a free agent in November when Seattle declined to offer him a contract.

Rojas finalized a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Chicago in January. The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for their season opener March 27.

Also on Monday, Chicago optioned outfielder Dominic Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte. Catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were among 10 players reassigned to minor league camp.