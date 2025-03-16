Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo went 2-for-20 in nine Cactus League games with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract.

After the White Sox announced Sunday that they had released the two-time All-Star, Gallo posted on social media that he was done with the outfield and he was going to start pitching.

"He had expressed interest through his agent if it didn't work out on the major league team, that he was going to explore the pitching side," White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield told MLB.com. "I know it's something he's been dabbling around with in between some of the reps here. But he asked for his release today. So, we accommodated that."

The 31-year-old Gallo is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work in the outfield.

"Just talking to Joey and talking to him this morning, just came to a mutual agreement that that was the best thing," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Wish him luck as he starts a new chapter as a pitcher."

Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington this past season. Gallo's $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The White Sox also said Mason Adams, one of their top pitching prospects, has a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The 25-year-old right-hander, a 13th-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, pitched 1⅓ innings against Cincinnati on Friday before leaving because of elbow discomfort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.