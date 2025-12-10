Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Pirates and left-hander Gregory Soto reached agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million contract, sources told ESPN on Tuesday night.

The hard-throwing Soto had a 4.18 ERA in 70 appearances for the Orioles and Mets last season. A two-time All-Star, he began his career with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 4.13 ERA in four seasons with the club. He joins a bullpen that currently features Dennis Santana as closer.

Soto, 30, was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2022 season and again to the Baltimore Orioles during the 2024 season. The Orioles traded him to the Mets at the deadline last season.

The Pirates, looking to spend money to boost a roster with high-end starting pitching after carrying a lowly $84 million payroll in 2025, have explored signing several players this offseason.

Other targets have included outfielder Trent Grisham before he accepted a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber before he re-signed with the Phillies.