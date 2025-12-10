Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pat Murphy has been through this before.

The Milwaukee Brewers' manager knows the business side of baseball means he could lose ace pitcher Freddy Peralta this winter. The 2024 and '25 National League Manager of the Year tried to look at the situation with a little philosophy and a little humor.

"I watched some of these contracts out here," Murphy said Tuesday at the winter meetings. "He's due to be a wealthy man, have a lot of acreage if he wants it, maybe beachfront acreage ... wherever he wants it in multiple islands."

Murphy knows those islands probably won't be in Wisconsin.

Peralta, 29, is in his final year before free agency, and his name has been mentioned in trade chatter. The two-time All-Star has risen from rotation depth to front-of-the-staff force over the past several seasons. In 2025, Peralta led the NL in wins with 17, posted a 2.70 ERA and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He helped lead the Brewers to an NL Central title and the NL Championship Series.

He is exactly the type of veteran pitcher who draws attention in trade talk, especially on a team operating under small-market realities.

Milwaukee has navigated this crossroads of talent and payroll before, and Murphy has lived through it in the dugout.

He talked openly about the human side of it all.

"I love being part of his career," Murphy said. "I've seen every pitch he's made in the big leagues. It's personal to me. And I love the man. And I hope he's a Brewer."

Murphy has already experienced the same cycle with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, two star pitchers whose rising salaries pushed them out of Milwaukee's plans. Burnes, a four-time All-Star, was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2024. Williams followed, dealt to the New York Yankees in December of the same year.

Unlike most managers, Murphy did not try to hide from the realities of roster turnover.

"Yeah, they're hard," he said. "You know the player, you know what he brings, and you know your connection with him. And when he's not there for you, you're like, God, I miss him."

He paused, then spoke to the reality of managing in the modern game.

"And then you just turn the page, keep going. That's part of our world," he said.

Murphy was asked whether Milwaukee's front office, known for creativity if not financial muscle, can pull off another balancing act.

"I think they know what they're doing," he said. "My role is to take whatever guys we have. I hope Freddy is one of them."