Free agent pitcher Julio Urias, who hasn't played in the big leagues since 2023, was suspended through this year's All-Star break for violating Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced in a Friday news release.

It's Urias' second suspension for violating the policy. He was suspended for 20 games in 2019 after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

He'll be reinstated on July 17, 2025, and then free to sign with any team.

Urias, 28, spent eight seasons with the Dodgers before being placed on administrative leave after his latest arrest in September 2023. He remained there until becoming a free agent at the end of that season. He did not sign with a team last year while under investigation.

Urias' latest arrest occurred outside a soccer match in Los Angeles after the pitcher got into an altercation with his wife. In 2024, he plead no contest to the battery charges stemming from that arrest and entered a treatment program.

Since Urias isn't employed by a team the league could not assign him a number of games for the suspension, instead choosing a date that corresponds with the end of the All-Star break.

Urias was signed out of Mexico as a 16-year-old, making his debut for the Dodgers just three years later. He was an important contributor on L.A's playoff teams during that era, recording the final out of the 2020 World Series, winning 20 games in 2021 and finishing third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

Urias was widely projected to sign a $200 million-plus contract before being arrested.