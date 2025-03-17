Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers optioned Jace Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, ending his chances of taking over the vacant starting third base spot for Opening Day.

The Tigers also optioned left-hander Sean Guenther to Toledo, leaving the club with 39 players in major league camp at Lakeland, Florida.

Jung, 24, had been in line to take over at third base for the Tigers, with that hope only increasing once free agent Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox instead of the Tigers. But Jung went 4-for-33 (.121) in Grapefruit League play, with a home run and two doubles.

Jung made his major league debut this past season and batted .241 with a .665 OPS in 34 games for the Tigers, including five doubles and three RBIs.

Without Jung on the major league roster, Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez remain as the club's third-base options.

Guenther, 29, went 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Tigers this past season. His only other major league experience was in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, and he is 3-1 in 31 career games with a 5.01 ERA.