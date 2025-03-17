Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who was limited to 37 games in his rookie season of 2024, was scheduled for an MRI to address mid-back tightness.

The San Francisco Standard reported that Lee is scheduled for a follow-up exam with team doctor Ken Akizuki.

Lee, 26, was scratched from the Giants' lineup for a Cactus League game Saturday in a move that was considered precautionary. He is 9-for-30 (.300) with two home runs and five RBIs in 12 spring games.

Lee, who is of South Korean ancestry and was born in Japan, did not play after May 12 last season because of a left shoulder injury that required surgery. He batted .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs during his limited time last season.

Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract in December 2023.