Jackson Jobe pitches the ninth inning for the Tigers in his debut in the majors. (0:22)

Jackson Jobe finishes off win for Tigers in his MLB debut (0:22)

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers cleared the path for top prospect Jackson Jobe to open the season in the rotation when they optioned right-handed pitcher Keider Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Jobe is expected to join American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Casey Mize in the rotation when Detroit opens the season at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Jobe, who is from Oklahoma City, was selected third overall out of high school in the 2021 amateur draft by the Tigers and is regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. The right-hander has posted a 3.65 ERA in four spring training games.

Jobe made his major league debut late last season when he was called up during the Tigers' playoff push. He threw a combined four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, in two relief appearances.

The Tigers also optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Toledo.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch did not have as positive an update on center fielder Parker Meadows. Meadows will not be allowed to throw a ball for at least four more weeks as he continues to recover from a nerve issue in his throwing shoulder.

"There's no damage to the nerve, which is encouraging," Hinch said. "But not all appointments come with great news. It's also not firing at the level that we need to advance."

Hinch said Meadows can participate in baseball activities that don't include throwing.

"He's not shut down from anything else," Hinch said. "It's strictly about the throwing."

Meadows, 25, was injured in the Tigers' first spring training game on Feb. 22. He played in 82 games last season for Detroit, batting .244 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media was used in this report.