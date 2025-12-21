Open Extended Reactions

South Korean infielder Sung-mun Song and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, four-year contract on Sunday.

Song will receive a $1 million signing bonus in two equal installments, in 30 days and on Jan. 15, 2027, and salaries of $2.5 million next year, $3 million in 2027 and $3.5 million in 2028.

Song's deal includes a $4 million player option for 2029 and a $7 million mutual option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout.

If Song wins a Rookie of the Year award, his salary in the following season would escalate by $1 million. If he finishes among the top five in MVP voting, his salary in all remaining years of the contract would increase by $1 million each.

He will be a free agent at the end of the contract, and the team will pay for an interpreter and round trip airline tickets from South Korea.

Song hit .315 with a career-high 26 homers and 90 RBI this year for South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes. Primarily a third baseman, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter has a .284 average with 80 homers and 454 RBI in nine seasons with Nexen (2015, 2017-19) and Kiwoom (2021-25).

Under MLB's posting agreement with the Korean Baseball Organization League, the Padres will pay the Heroes a $3 million posting fee. San Diego would owe a supplemental fee of 15% of any escalators triggered.