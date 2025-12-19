Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Michael King and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $75 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

The deal allows King to opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

King was limited to 15 starts for the Padres in 2025, missing about half the season because of a knee injury and a nerve issue in his right shoulder, going 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

The 30-year-old right-hander, who relies on his sinker and changeup, still showed flashes of what stood out in his first season in San Diego, when he posted a 3.9 WAR and a 2.95 ERA in 173 2/3 innings in 30 starts during the 2024 season. He finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting that year.

The big difference between the two seasons, however, was his four-seam fastball gave up way more damage than it did in 2024, going from a .402 slugging percentage allowed to .814.

He was tendered a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Padres, which he declined by the Nov. 18 deadline.

King spent his first five MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, and he has a 31-29 record with a 3.24 ERA and 559 strikeouts.

The news was first reported by MLB.com.