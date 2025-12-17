Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets and reliever Luke Weaver agreed Wednesday to a two-year, $22 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Weaver joins Devin Williams in moving from the Yankees to the Mets this offseason, reuniting with the right-hander to fortify a bullpen that recently lost star closer Edwin Diaz to the Dodgers.

Weaver, 32, emerged as a top-tier reliever with the Yankees over the last two seasons after failing to find sustained success as a starter through his 20s. The former first-round pick recorded a 3.21 ERA in 126 relief appearances with the Yankees in 2024 and 2025.

Weaver served as a multi-inning weapon, a setup man and as closer in multiple instances in the Bronx, including for the Yankees' World Series run in 2024.

Weaver replaced Williams as Yankees closer early last season, but Williams is expected to assume the role in Queens with Weaver as part of the bridge to the ninth inning. Williams signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Mets last month.

The Mets added Weaver and Williams one year after signing another pair of former Yankees -- Juan Soto and Clay Holmes -- during the 2024-25 offseason.