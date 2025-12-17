Open Extended Reactions

Free agent reliever Brad Keller and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a two-year, $22 million contract, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Keller, 30, had a resurgent season in 2025, compiling a 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances for Chicago after being a spring invitee for the Cubs in February. His career had stalled after posting a 5.44 ERA in a 2024 split between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. By adding about 4 mph on his fastball, he became the Cubs' most trusted reliever, leading to his payday with the Phillies.

Keller is an eight-year veteran. His early years were spent mostly as a starter with the Kansas City Royals. He began transitioning to the bullpen more recently, eventually finding his groove with the Cubs.

He has a career 4.14 ERA in 234 games which includes five saves -- three of which came last season. He also closed out games for the Cubs in the postseason where he had a 1.59 ERA in five appearances. He'll likely be used in the back end of games for the Phillies as well, setting up closer Jhoan Duran.

Keller will get $4 million in a signing bonus, sources said.

FanSided was first to report an agreement was close. The deal is pending a physical.