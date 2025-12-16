Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN.

Thielbar, 38, pitched for Chicago last season, compiling a 2.64 ERA in 67 games -- becoming one of the team's key relievers throughout the summer.

Thielbar joined the Cubs before last year after spending the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

His return comes a week after the team signed lefty reliever Hoby Milner who pitched for Texas last year. The two are likely to get the bulk of the work in the bullpen from the left side. Lefty Drew Pomeranz is a free agent after revitalizing his career with the Cubs last season, and it's unlikely he will return to Chicago in 2026.

Thielbar's success is derived from a nasty curveball which he combines well with his fastball, using nearly the same arm action for both pitches. Lefties hit just .161 off him last season.

Thielbar has a career 3.26 ERA in 414 games, all out of the pen. The deal is pending a physical.