The Tigers have added one of baseball's most accomplished closers, but it will be up to manager A.J. Hinch whether Kenley Jansen takes on that role in Detroit.

Kenley Jansen and the Tigers finalized a one-year, $11 million contract Wednesday that includes a club option for another season. Jansen joins a Detroit bullpen that has operated without a designated closer under Hinch, who is being given the decision on whether to continue that pattern.

"It's going to be A.J.'s call," general manager Scott Harris told reporters.

Jansen, a right-hander who is fourth on the career list with 476 saves, is a four-time All-Star who was National League Reliever of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He trails only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478) in saves.

"He's one of the best to ever do it," said Harris, who previously worked in the San Francisco Giants' front office. "I've admired him from afar -- and up close in the NL West."

Jansen leads active players with 933 appearances, including 62 last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 29 saves in 30 chances in 2025 after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels.

He had 25 or more saves in each of the past 13 nonshortened seasons. He had 40-plus saves for the fourth time in 2022 when he led the NL with 41 for the Atlanta Braves.

Jansen, 38, is getting a $9 million salary next season, and the Tigers hold a $12 million option with a $2 million buyout.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Jansen helped teams advance to the postseason 10 times, including in 2020 with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Detroit has been in the playoffs the past two years and is making moves to improve its chances of returning to the postseason. What the franchise chooses to do with two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason will be closely watched.

Skubal, 29, is entering his final year of club control by the Tigers, who last won a World Series in 1984.

Harris said he was not interested in discussing hypothetical options with Skubal.

"We have a good team right now, and we're trying to win," Harris said.

The Tigers have added some quality pitchers, agreeing to a two-year, $19 million contract with right-hander Kyle Finnegan and a one-year, $7 million deal with right-hander Drew Anderson.

Detroit has not, however, made any major moves to improve its performance at the plate after an uneven season offensively. The Tigers finished one game behind AL Central champion Cleveland, defeated the Guardians in a three-game series and lost to Seattle in a division series.

Harris said the team is counting on returning players to develop during the offseason.

"Just because a lot of the names are the same, doesn't mean the team is the same," Harris said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.