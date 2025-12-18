Wilbon, Kornheiser: The Tigers have to listen to trade offers for Tarik Skubal (2:36)

USA Baseball had two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal high on its wish list for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Wish granted.

USA Baseball, which is managed by Mark DeRosa, on Thursday said the Detroit Tigers' ace will join a pitching staff that includes National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, left-hander Matthew Boyd and reliever Garrett Whitlock.

Skubal was 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195⅓ innings for the Tigers last season, leading qualified pitchers in ERA, strikeout rate (32.2%), lowest walk rate (4.4%), OBP allowed (.240) and OPS allowed (.559).

Using a blistering fastball that averaged nearly 98 mph and one of the best changeups in the game that limited batters to a .154 average and registered 110 of his strikeouts, Skubal did not give up a run in 12 of his 31 starts.

Over the past two seasons, he has gone 31-10 while leading MLB in strikeouts (469), WHIP (0.91) and is second in ERA (2.30), innings pitched (387⅓) and opponent OPS (.558).

Offensively, the U.S., which will be captained by Aaron Judge, includes DH Kyle Schwarber, outfielders Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong, catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith, and infielders Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Brice Turang.

The World Baseball Classic will run March 5-17, 2026. Games will take place in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the semifinals and championship game in Miami.

The U.S. will be with Britain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico in Group B of the first round at Houston's Minute Maid Park from March 6-11.

Team USA last won the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

ESPN's David Schoenfield contributed to this report.