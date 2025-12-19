Open Extended Reactions

John Means said Thursday that he is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, the latest injury setback for the veteran left-hander.

In a social media post, the free agent pitcher said he ruptured his Achilles while training Tuesday, the "same day I was supposed to sign with a team and be available for Opening Day for the first time in a long time."

He added that he had surgery Wednesday, a procedure that will keep him out long term.

Means, 32, has pitched in just eight big league games since mid-April 2022 due to Tommy John surgery that month and a second Tommy John operation in June 2024.

He was most recently with the Cleveland Guardians, signing with them in February and making seven minor league rehab starts in August and September amid his recovery from the second elbow procedure. But Cleveland declined his $6 million option last month.

"I was finally enjoying my first healthy offseason in four years and felt better than ever," he wrote.

Means is 23-26 with a 3.68 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with Baltimore.