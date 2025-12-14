Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran closer Kenley Jansen, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, which is pending a physical, also includes a club option for 2027, a source told Passan.

Jansen, 38, is Major League Baseball's active saves leader with 476 saves over his 16-year career. The right-hander is two saves away from tying Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third on MLB's all-time saves list.

Jansen joins a Tigers bullpen that has operated without a designated closer under manager A.J. Hinch.

Will Vest led Detroit with 23 saves last season before ceding save opportunities late in the season to Kyle Finnegan, who joined the Tigers in a midseason trade with the Nationals.

Jansen went 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and converted 29 of 30 save opportunities in 62 appearances last season with the Angels.

After a strong finish to the season -- he converted each of his last 14 save opportunities and did not allow a hit in 10 innings over his last 10 appearances -- Jansen said he was not considering retiring and that his goal was to play "four more years."

The Tigers will be Jansen's fifth team in the past six seasons. He is the second reliever the Tigers have locked up this month after re-signing Finnegan to a two-year deal at the winter meetings.