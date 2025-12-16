Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants are shoring up their pitching staff for the 2026 season, having reached a deal with Adrian Houser after signing reliever Jason Foley on Tuesday.

Houser, a right-hander, agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Giants that includes a team option for a third season, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Houser went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 92 strikeouts for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox in 2025.

He has a career record of 40-44 with a 4.06 ERA and 576 strikeouts in 174 regular-season games (125 starts) over nine MLB seasons with the Rays, White Sox, Brewers and Mets.

Foley, a right-hander who did not pitch for the Tigers last season after having season-ending shoulder surgery in May, signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Tuesday.

Foley, who led Detroit with 28 saves in 2024 but was non-tendered after the 2025 season, will make $2 million with the Giants, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Giants are hopeful that Foley can return to pitching by midseason.

In addition to the 28 saves, Foley was 3-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 69 appearances with the Tigers in 2024. In three-plus seasons, he is 7-9 with a 3.16 ERA in 210 games.