CHICAGO -- The White Sox view newcomer Munetaka Murakami as a middle-of-the order bat who will start spring training as their first baseman, general manager Chris Getz said Monday.

Murakami, who played in Japan for the first eight years of his career, was introduced at Rate Field on Monday after signing a two-year, $34 million deal over the weekend. He possesses massive power -- he hit 265 home runs in 1,003 games in Japan -- but also high strikeout totals (1,068).

"It's a significant force in the lineup," Getz said. "Often times, the swing-and-miss comes with the power."

After coming up as a catcher and then a third baseman, Murakami, 25, will begin his MLB career at first base. "We see first base as the cleanest fit," Getz said.

Getz used the same word to describe the short, two-year deal for Murakami, who gets a chance to prove himself in MLB and potentially go back into the free agent market at just 27 years old.

"This is a clean two-year deal," Getz said. "It's an opportunity for us to provide a runway to a really talented player. That was really attractive to us. There is only upside to this."

Murakami, when asked about taking a short-term deal, said through an interpreter that his main priority was to find the best fit.

"Whether the contract was long or not wasn't a factor for myself," he said. "I just believe in the city and organization and really happy to be here. I felt the White Sox were the best fit for myself and they could help me become the best player and I really believe in the vision of this organization and want to be a part of this."

The White Sox finished in last place in 2025, having lost 100 games for the third consecutive season -- though they played much better in the second half. Getz envisions a lineup anchored by Luis Robert Jr., Colson Montgomery and Murakami, who should provide much-needed power after the team finished 23rd in home runs and 28th in slugging last season.

"No matter who the opponent is, I'm always willing to take on the challenge and contribute to this club to the best of my ability," Murakami said.

And if it all works out, Murakami could be in line for a massive payday in two years.

"This allows him the opportunity to come in and play and get the experiences he needs," agent Casey Close said. "And if the opportunity presents itself in a couple years, he can go back out into free agency again. There are natural concerns for players coming over here, whether it's a hitter or a pitcher. This provides us an opportunity to come back out on the market and demonstrate his abilities over a couple years."

Murakami opened the news conference in English, saying "White Sox nation, you guys are in my heart," before holding up a pair of white socks.

When asked about his swing, Murakami said he has worked relentlessly hard on it and is "tinkering" with it as he makes the adjustment to the U.S.

"I'd like you to see my swing once the season starts," he said. "... I'm not looking at this from a numbers standpoint. I really want to compete every day and face the challenges."