Open Extended Reactions

Right-handed reliever Paul Blackburn will stay with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $2 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The deal includes $2 million guaranteed, plus up to $500,000 in innings incentives.

Blackburn, 32, joined the Yankees in August, one week after he was cut by the New York Mets, for whom he went 0-3 with a 6.85 ERA in 23⅔ innings. He made eight appearances for the Yankees, posting a 5.28 ERA in 15⅓ innings.

Blackburn is 22-31 with a 4.97 ERA in 101 games (86 starts) since debuting with the A's in 2017. He made his lone All-Star team in 2022, when he went 7-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 21 games for the A's.

MLB Network was first to report Blackburn's deal with the Yankees.