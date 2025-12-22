Jeff McNeil elevates to make the play on a Harrison Bader fly ball at the wall for the Mets. (0:23)

The Athletics are acquiring second baseman Jeff McNeil in a trade with the New York Mets, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

The Mets, who will receive rookie-ball right-hander Yordan Rodriguez in return, also will be sending $5.75 million to the Athletics to help cover McNeil's $15.75 million salary, plus the $2 million buyout on a club option for next year, sources told ESPN.

McNeil, who is 33 and has spent all eight of his MLB seasons with the Mets, hit .243 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs in 2025. Overall, the two-time All-Star has a .283 career batting average with 80 home runs and 367 RBIs.

He led all MLB players with a .326 batting average in 2022.