Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis did not return after sustaining an apparent head injury in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Jarvis was pulled down by Kings forward Warren Foegele on a short-handed breakaway early in the third period and went hard into the end boards. Jarvis was helped off the ice by a trainer before going back to the dressing room.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour expressed optimism in his postgame news conference that Jarvis had avoided serious injury.

"I think he looks actually all right, but I don't want to say that because you never know when they wake up the next day," Brind'Amour said. "But I think we avoided the worst and move on."

Jarvis leads Carolina with 27 goals and is second on the team with 52 points.

The Hurricanes were already without captain Jordan Staal (lower body) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) in the first game of a back-to-back, which concludes with a visit to Anaheim on Sunday. The loss to the Kings ended an eight-game winning streak.