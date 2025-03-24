Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated center Sean Monahan from injured reserve Monday after a 28-game absence.

Coach Dean Evason confirmed that the 30-year-old veteran will return to the lineup for Monday's game at the New York Islanders, his first action since sustaining a sprained right wrist on Jan. 7.

Monahan tallied 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games before the injury. He is in his first season with the Blue Jackets after signing a five-year, $27.5 million deal in July.

Monahan has 579 points (258 goals, 321 assists) in 805 career games with the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Blue Jackets. Calgary drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2013.