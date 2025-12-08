Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Mammoth announced that leading goal scorer Logan Cooley will be sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Cooley's injury status came Monday after Cooley was a late scratch in Saturday's game against Calgary. The center had crashed hard, feet-first, into the net during the third period of Utah's clash with Vancouver on Dec. 5. It appeared Cooley's left leg took the brunt of that impact, and he was seen talking with trainers on the bench as time wound down on the game.

Cooley being unavailable is a tough blow for the Mammoth, a surprise contender this season currently holding tight to the Western Conference's second wild-card playoff spot. The 21-year-old leads Utah with 14 goals and has 23 points in 29 games this season.

Utah solidified Cooley as a core part of its present -- and future -- when he signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension with the club. Cooley responded by putting together his best year to date and has been a key part of Utah's emergence in the first half of this season.

Now the Mammoth will tap into their depth to try and stay on track while Cooley recovers. Other than Cooley and defenseman Olli Maatta sitting out with injuries, Utah remains remarkably healthy. They've also been one of the tighter defensive teams this year, allowing the second-fewest shots against per game (24.6) and fewer than three goals-against (2.87).

Utah faces Los Angeles on Monday to kick off a three-game road trip.