Colorado defenseman Josh Manson is expected to miss three to four weeks because of an upper-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday.

Manson, 33, was injured in a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday, leaving late in the second period. He was listed as week-to-week and sat out Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars.

He already missed seven games from Feb. 6 to March 4 because of a lower-body injury, and 12 games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22 with an upper-body injury.

Manson has one goal, 14 assists, 28 penalty minutes, 59 blocked shots and 105 hits while averaging 18:02 of ice time in 48 games this season. He's in the third year of a four-year deal.

A sixth-round pick of Anaheim in the 2011 NHL draft, Manson has 39 career goals, 131 assists, 600 penalty minutes, 734 blocked shots and 1,526 hits in 626 regular-season games for the Ducks (2014-22) and Avalanche (2022-present).

He has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 58 playoff games, including Colorado's run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2022.