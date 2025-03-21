Connor McDavid is in visible discomfort and ultimately would not return to the game after suffering an injury. (0:16)

Connor McDavid out for rest of game after leaving with an injury (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffered a lower-body injury and did not return in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Goalie Stuart Skinner also was hurt when he was involved in a late-game collision and removed due to concussion protocols. Calvin Pickard stopped three shots in Skinner's place.

Speaking after the game, coach Kris Knoblauch said there was no update on the statuses of either McDavid or Skinner.

McDavid appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets' zone when he was bumped by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey.

In the second period, McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner's goal to extend his point streak to 13 games. McDavid has combined for four goals and 15 assists in the span.

McDavid's injury came at the same time the Oilers held out NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl for precautionary reasons after the forward was hurt in a 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday. Knoblauch said Draisaitl is day-to-day.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.