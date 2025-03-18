President Donald Trump supported President Vladimir Putin's idea to organize hockey games between the U.S. and Russia during their phone call on Tuesday, according to a summary released by the Kremlin.

According to the Russian government, Trump and Putin discussed "hockey matches in the USA and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL," which is Russia's professional hockey league.

"We have just become aware of the conversation between President Trump and President Putin," the NHL said in a statement to ESPN. "Obviously, we were not a party to those discussions and it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time."

The NHL and KHL have played exhibition games in the past. In 2008, the New York Rangers faced Metallurg Magnitogorsk in Switzerland as part of the short-lived Victoria Cup in Europe. In 2010, the NHL had two games against KHL teams as part of its "Premiere Challenge" series, as the Phoenix Coyotes faced SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia and the Carolina Hurricanes took on Dinamo Riga in Latvia.

The NHL's relationship with Russia changed dramatically after Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The league suspended its dealings with the KHL in March 2022, instructing teams to cease contact with KHL teams and with agents based in Russia. It also terminated its broadcast agreement with Russian television.

Russia has been frozen out of the hockey world since its invasion of Ukraine. It was banned, along with Belarus, from international hockey tournaments by the International Ice Hockey Federation since 2022. That ban was extended last month through the 2025-26 season, citing security concerns.

"As the current security conditions do not allow the necessary requirements for the organization of tournaments guaranteeing the safety of all, the IIHF must maintain the current status quo until further notice," the IIHF said in a statement.

That ban would carry through the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, which is scheduled to have NHL players' participation for the first time since 2014. Despite the IIHF's ruling, the International Olympic Committee will have the final decision on Russia and Belarus participating in the Games and under what conditions.

Trump recently made hockey headlines by calling Team USA on the morning of their NHL 4 Nations Face-Off championship game in Boston to wish them luck. The U.S. lost in overtime to rival Canada 3-2.

That tournament became politically charged thanks in part to Trump's tariff plans impacting the Canadian economy and his boasts about making Canada "the 51st state," leading to the countries' respective national anthems being booed during games.

"Canada needed a win, and the players beared that on their shoulders. They took it seriously," Team Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "This one was different. This wasn't a win for themselves. This was a win for 40-plus million people. The guys knew it and they delivered."